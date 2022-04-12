A heartwarming video is tearing people up on social media as it shows a beautiful moment when a set of twins surprised their mother

The woman is used to getting pranked by her kids but this time, they decided to give her a reason to smile

They gave the woman a wristwatch, customized jersey, and a smartphone, after which she joyfully sprang up to dance with them

A set of Ghanaian twins who are known to usually prank their mother and share the video on social media have gotten the woman emotional with an unexpected gesture.

In a footage that was shared on their Facebook handle Twins Diaries, the young men called out their mother, blindfolded her, and showered three special gifts on her.

The woman first got a jersey which was followed by a beautiful wristwatch and a smartphone that got her extremely happy that she sprang up and started dancing with great joy.

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The video was received with love on social media but some people were moved to tears as a result.

Obaapa Ama Serwaa, for instance, commented:

Am sad am motherless and fatherless, how I wish I have a mother and father to surprise them always but am happy for you and God will bless you both.this is the reason everyone should treat his or her parents well for God to bless them.

Susan Pilling indicated:

God bless you both. Nice to see you shower your mom with gifts. Your mom was so happy to receive them from you. Beautiful smile from your mom. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Francoise Ekrouf mentioned:

Children who love and care for theirs parents God Almighty will always bless them, may God Almighty bless the twins

