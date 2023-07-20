The final funeral arrangement of a late soldier who passed recently has been made public

The 32-year-old will be laid to rest at Tapa Amanya in the Oti Region on July 21st

Netizens who reacted to the news expressed their condolences to the grieving family

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The details of the funeral rites of a young Ghanaian soldier, Sargeant Angela Ama Pokuaa Sarfo Mireku-Ntim, have emerged.

The funeral poster, which was sighted by YEN, com,gh on TikTok, revealed that the funeral of the late soldier who died aged 32 will be held between Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 2023.

Funeral arrangements of the late soldier made public Photo credit:@margaretmarfo8gmail.com/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Per the arrangement, a wake-keeping will be held for her on Thursday, July 20, at the Mercury Mess located at the Doula Barracks, Burma Camp.

On Friday, July 21 2023, a burial service will also take place at the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church at Burma Camp in the morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After the service, the remains will then be conveyed to Tapa Amanya in the Oti region on that same day for burial.

The funeral will be climaxed with a Thanksgiving service held on Sunday, 23rd July, at Fountain of Glory, Assembly of God at East in Accra.

Angela Ama Pokuaa Sarfo Mireku-Ntim is reported to have died during childbirth.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanain mourn over the passing of the solider

Netizens who reacted to the news expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family and the military.

user941759123297 indicated:

awww RIP. my boss's wife

nhyirabajohnson commented:

soo sad, rest in peace

Mariama indicated:

Awwww God have mercy on us

Slain soldier laid to rest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the soldier Imoro Sherrif who was allegedly fatally stabbed in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighbourhood, has had his mortal remains laid to rest.

The 37 Military Hospital in Accra prepared the body for burial.

Sherif Imoro had been attending a military course in Accra for the past three weeks, and every Friday, he travels to Ashaiman to see his parents.

He was buried in the cemetery at Burma Camp.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh