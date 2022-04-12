A video has shown the touching moment a dad received the gift of a brand new Dell laptop from his caring children

It was a birthday gift and it came as a huge surprise for the dad who didn't expect it at all; he expressed very deep appreciation to the kids

The video has raised emotional dust on the internet as many people readily connected to it, saying it was a nice thing to care for parents

When Lasekan Dayo shared the video on Twitter, it attracted a donor who sent them the sum of GHc890 in appreciation for their nice act

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A dad is full of appreciation and happiness after his children presented him with the gift of a brand new Dell laptop.

An emotional video seen online showed the moment the man received the nice gift. It was still sealed in its pack.

The dad could not control his emotions upon seeing the gift of brand new Dell laptop. Photo credit: @artby_lash

Source: UGC

Dad full of emotions

The man's emotional reactions have caused a stir online. The moment his children arrived with the gift and unveiled it, he immediately started expressing how much he was touched.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In the video, he asked his children:

"For me? I'm so touched."

Children get donation

When the video was shared on Twitter by @artby_lash, it attracted someone who was so touched as to donate the sum of N50k to them.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

Some Nigerians on Twitter took to the comment section to share their own stories:

@onwuemeneemman1 said:

"My dad is the best. Man made sure I never lacked in university. He even helped pay my friends fee when I cry to him about their family challenges. Man has been an angel and today I’d make sure he is happy ever having me as a son. You did well brother."

@grovemaster72 commented:

"I appreciate guys like u that sees the sacrifices Fathers make to keep the family floating and going,most of the times you see people coming to appreciate mothers as if Fathers are passengers in the family. God bless u."

Raychel and Kojo Jones'Mum Make Fun Of Each Other With Wedding Day Viral Video

Reverend Mrs Gifty Lamptey and her daughter-in-law, Raychel, have been spotted in a video recreating a viral video that surfaced on the latter's wedding day.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Raychel Osei and her husband, Kojo Jones were at a thanksgiving dinner held in their honor following their wedding.

The dinner party was held at the plush residence of Kojo Jones' mother, Rev Mrs Lamptey who had invited many people to share in their joy.

Source: YEN.com.gh