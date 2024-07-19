A video of a KNUST lecturer speaking on reasons why Ghana's unemployment rate is high has surfaced online

The lecturer explained in the video that the problem with Ghana's unemployment situation is not about lack of jobs but laziness on the part of the youth

His comments have sparked outrage on social media, with many youths calling him out for his comments

A political science lecturer at KNUST has highlighted a possible cause of the country's high unemployment rate.

In an interview with Onua FM, Prof John Osei Bobie-Boahin blamed the high unemployment rate in Ghana on the alleged laziness of the youth.

Prof John Osei Bobie-Boahin says most Ghanaian youth are unemployed because they are lazy Image source: KNUST, Onua FM

Source: UGC

He asserted that the unemployment problem in Ghana is not due to a lack of jobs but rather the unwillingness of the Ghanaian youth to engage in productive work.

In his opinion, most youths are only concerned about spending time on social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, etc., engaging in activities that would yield no benefit.

Watch the video below:

KNUST lecturer's comment sparks outrage

Netizens who saw the video of the KNUST lecturer explaining why most Ghanaian youths are unemployed were very displeased. They took to the comment section to vent their spleen.

@sladeofficial_7 wrote:

"By now all his children are abroad. Smh."

@tsutsuokra wrote:

"There is not truth in this .. Ghanaians are willing to clean toilet even with PHD so far as the pay is good enough not even the best pay . Ghanaians with masters are doing cleaning abroad for basic salary , they not even greedy."

@kwame_lens wrote:

"Talk is cheap, ei no easy for grounds."

@JNelly7 wrote:

"He being a lecturer doesn’t mean he has sense."

@_hamilton247 wrote:

"Very good statement made so no one to question a scammer online looting the white because they are also using their thinking to get something for themselves. Cos he doesn’t want anyone to call him or her lazy."

@SIRKYEIBAFFOUR wrote:

"He just dey talk nonsense I know him personally so am not surprised a Ghanaian youth is lazy until he travels abroad."

Lecturer vows never to give students exam areas

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Ransford Gyampo has expressed his revulsion for giving students subject areas to focus on during exams.

He said doing so encourages them to be lazy and not take their academic work seriously.

His statement attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, as they shared their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh