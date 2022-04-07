Maa Abena Tawia, a determined Ghanaian student, who walks for two hours to school and home, has received a new bicycle

Sports journalist Saddick Adams presented the bike, a bag, and other educational resources to the young lady to facilitate her studies

Netizens who were greatly touched by the heartwarming gesture have showered accolades on Adams

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A resilient Ghanaian student, Maa Abena Tawia, who walks several kilometres for two hours to school and home, can now ride a new bicycle for classes.

Thanks to Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams, Tawia can now heap a sigh of relief.

The generous media personality donated the brand new bike, a bag, and other educational resources to facilitate the young lady's education.

Photos of Maa Abena Tawia, Saddick Adams, and a man. Source: Saddick Adams

Source: Facebook

Heartwarming account on social media

Narrating how he first met Maa Abena Tawia, Adams said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''On February 22, around 6:30 am, I was on the farm when I saw this young lady who walks several kilometers from her dad’s cottage through the forest to school and back every day.

''My brother and I held a cutlass when we met her, so she took to her heels when we started interacting with her. I followed up at her school (my old school) to see her in the classroom. I told her I loved her determination and encouraged her.''

Saddick Adams recounted that he proceeded to ask the lady what she would need to still be keen on education.

''She said a bicycle is her dream. She spends over two hours walking to school and back each day. Through this thick forest alone.''

Adams narrated that her other male siblings quit schooling to farm possibly because of the stress involved, but she’s resolute.

''Today, I went back to present a new bicycle, bag, and other learning items to her in front of her students and teachers,'' he said.

Netizens who were touched by the heartwarming gesture have showered accolades on Adams.

Read the post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians have reacted to the post.

James Avedzi commented:

''The innocence and determination on her face... may God grant her grace for a greater future.''

Sarah Abrahams said:

''God bless you and give you more money to keep on helping others.''

Precious Queen commented:

''In as much as it is a good gesture, I will suggest she finds a school much closer for a girl going through such a forest before getting to school is not safe.''

Evans Owusu Boateng said:

''God bless you. I have a lot of kids in my village in this same situation and am willing to help them but 'the soul is willing but the body is weak. Hmmm.''

Counsel Kofi Vinnah Calderon commented:

''Much love and appreciation. You don’t need wings to be an angel. God see am and I pray He (Jehovah) raises you so you can raise others.''

Adu-Boahen Raymond said:

''God bless you senior and expand your knowledge and wisdom to have a good heart ❤️ for the needy.''

Girl Spotted Learning Under Streetlight Gets Refurbished Cubicle with Power in Her House, GHc1,000

In a similar story, a determined young girl, Janet, who was spotted learning under a solar streetlight in a village in Ghana, can now learn in the comfort of her house thanks to Saddick Adams.

The Ghanaian sports journalist and his colleagues have refurbished a small cubicle in the girl's house with desks and connected it to power to enable her to study at night

Before the kind gesture, Adams, with the moniker Sports Obama, had recounted how he met Janet on his way from a farm in his village.

Source: YEN.com.gh