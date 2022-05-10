In the year 2020, grace shone on the face of a young man called Raphael Obeng Owusu when he was hawking on the streets of Accra

The young man run into Nana Aba Anamoah and told her that he would like to become a journalist like her

Nana Aba helped the gentleman who now works fully as a journalist and is now set to travel to Dubai for the first time

Raphael Obeng Owusu, a young man popularly known as Ebetoda became a great sensation on social media in the year 2020 after she met seasoned Ghanaian TV/Radio personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, just six weeks after encountering the hawker, a young man who is also known as Kofi Obeng a.k.a. 2kay Teldem, Nana Aba transformed him into a TV presenter.

This happened after Ebetoda revealed to Nana Aba how much he wished to become a journalist but had to put his dreams on hold because of financial difficulties.

Traveling to Dubai

In a recent video posted by Nana Aba Anamoah, she revealed that the young man would soon be traveling to the United Arab Emirates for the very first time.

The conversation both Nana Aba and Ebetoda had in the video suggested that the occasion would also become the very first time the young man would get to step on a plane.

In the footage, the former street hawker was seen beaming with ingratiating smiles as he imagined how he would land in the city of Dubai, find the hotel meant for him, and interact with the locals.

Nana Aba Anamoah secures a job for street hawker as shop manager

In an equally heartwarming story, the award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, secured a job for a once scruffy hawker named Kessben to work as a shop manager.

The generous gesture came not long after the acting general manager of GHOne TV obtained a job for Kessben’s colleague, Ebetoda, at Agoo TV to follow in her footsteps as a TV presenter.

Nana Aba Anamoah stood proudly alongside Kessben in the video and also disclosed that he obtained good grades in the 2020 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

''A big thank you to @empress_jamila_ for employing @kessbengh. He starts work on Monday as the shop manager for @empress_jamilaltd. For those of you asking, ‘the other guy’ is also sorted. God is good,''Nana Aba Anamoah wrote along with the inspiring video on social media.

