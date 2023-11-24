A video of Otumuo's garage at the Manhyia Palace has gone viral on social media

The Asantehene boast a number of vehicles including a Maybach, Bentley and Rolls Royce

Many who saw the video were left in awe with others also showering praises on the king

Social media users have been left in awe after the rare video showing the garage of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manyhia Palace popped up online.

The video which was apparently recorded and shared on TikTok by @drkaybee showed a young man in a nice cloth walking with pride at the garage.

Video of Asantehene's garage pops up Photo credit: @drkaybee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Befitting the status of a king, the garage boast a collection of luxury cars including a Ross Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Maybach, Toyota and other expensive cars some of which have with customized number plates AS 1 and porcupine, a symbol of Asante Kingdom on it.

The adorable 12-second video had gathered over 6000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians reacts to the video

Many people who saw the video were left gushing over the expensive fleet of luxury cars lined up at the palace whereas also showered praise on the king.

Genesid stated:

Ka kyere3 won.They don't know that we re grandchildren of Asantehene.

Nana Agyei Sikapa Kissi Jnr commented:

the rolls Royce be 2, which one is for Prempeh

princenew indicated:

i am otunfour nana so i am proudly Asante

Kaakyire indicated:

Which region say he don’t afraid of Kumasi boy , Badest

John Paintsill flaunts house and cars

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars player John Paintsil in a TikTok video showed off his mansion and a fleet of luxurious cars parked in his compound.

In the video, the former West Ham United man could be seen wearing a simple white top and a pair of sweatpants as he took a stroll around his beautiful compound while singing.

The compound looked serene, with luxurious brown tiles, showing the fleet of cars was impressive which included a Bentley, Benz and other luxurious brands on show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh