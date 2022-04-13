A 16-year-old Ukrainian boy, Timofey Karch, has gotten a job in order to help his parents who are temporarily unemployed

It was a difficult process for Timofey because he had fled to Poland and was unappealing to employers because he is underaged

However, he took to social media to declare his unflinching desire to get a job and the post got shared until he received the help he wanted

Timofey Karch, a 16-year-old boy who was forced to flee his home country, Ukraine, to Poland because of the Russian invasion has inspired many across the globe.

The young man had left his parents who lost their jobs as a result of the conflict back home but made a determined decision to get a job alongside his schooling in order to be able to support them.

Because is a minor and has no professional experience, Timofey had a tough time finding a recruiter but did not give up as he took to social media to seek help from the internet, where his efforts finally paid off.

"Thank you all very much for your participation, reposts, and comments. I have already received a lot of suggestions and I am now processing them all," he said to the admiration of many in his Facebook post.

Reactions from social media users

Renata Serek mentioned:

I'm full of admiration - such a crazy life at this age. I believe that fate will smile and the smile will last long. Good luck, young man

Adny Kusumadiningrat indicated:

Lots of happiness in life and lots of success in studying and working! You're a good guy, congratulations!

Maciek Malinowski commented:

Wishing you all the best! Lots of health and strength to you, your family and to the great Ukrainian nation❤️

