A video of a light-skinned lady gyrating and whining her waist in a see-through dress has left many thirsty

The young lady, whose identity is yet to be known, sends out a message to her haters in the steamy dancing video

Richqwessi responded to a comment: ''Whether fake or not, she’s happy with it, and that’s what it's all about now''

A pretty fair-skinned lady has caused a massive frenzy with her wild and alluring dance moves in a steamy video that has been widely circulated on social media.

The young lady appeared in the video sporting a black skintight outfit that grabbed her hourglass body. She held a bottle of water as she entertained her audience.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, it appears the pretty lady was sending out a message to her haters, as the caption on the clip read:

See Nyaash: Video of Pretty Lady's Unusual Wild Dance Moves in See-Through Dress Leaves Many Thirsty. Photo credit: elikem_the_gossip

Source: Instagram

''Me: When my haters talk about me.'' The lyrics of the song delivered on a jamming tune said ''I go drink water and mind my business''.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Several people have reacted to the steamy clip in which the lady gyrates and whines her waist. Her black see-through outfit also gained thirsty reactions.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Manager_kojo said:

''Eeeii you sure say ibi fake booty ... The way this nyansh dey shake.''

Geonkru233pablo commented:

''That is all the ladies are doing now show fake bodies salaaa.''

Richqwessi said:

''Whether fake or not, she’s happy with it and that’s what it's all about now.''

Edmond. dc commented:

''@osaebea_ what is preventing u from drinking water.''

Talented Ghanaian Boy Displays Skillful Dance Moves

In more stories about people dancing, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a talented young Ghanaian boy stunned a gathering of young folks with his eye-popping dance moves and energy as he took to the dance floor to show what he's got.

In a video circulated widely on social media, the young boy is seen in a casual outfit dancing to the delight of the people who had surrounded him at an unknown event.

His impressive balance despite his weight was one of the things that got scores of people heaping praises on him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh