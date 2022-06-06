A young man, Jimmy Darts, has in a video touched the hearts of many as he helped a lady who has been homeless for months

Monique who could not believe a stranger would walk up to her and bless her with $500 ( 207,560 ) asked Jimmy if he was serious about the gift

( ) Many people who reacted to his video praised the giver, telling him that he gave the lady what she really needed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady known as Monique got a random help that changed her life from a stranger called Jimmy Darts.

In an Instagram video, Jimmy approached her as she sat on a curb. When he asked how long she has been homeless, Monique replied about three months.

The woman was surprised when she got the money. Photo source: @jimmydarts

Source: UGC

Jimmy gave her $500 (N207,560)

After listening to her plight, he led her in prayer. When they were done with the prayer, Jimmy gave the lady $500 (N207,560) to sort out immediate needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

When the lady saw the money, she asked if the giver was serious about what he just did. Her face brightened up with hope.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

bdubbs32 asked:

"How do we help her further Jimmy?"

thelizbee said:

"May Monique find a new path in Jesus and restore all that the enemy took!"

psychedelicali said:

"My dad was homeless when he passed away when I was 14 years old, Your videos really hit me in a place nobody else gets. Thank you."

kayellison said:

"I love you so much!! You videos make me cry!! Do you need a wife?"

mevilly_official said:

"Wow she is so beautiful omg… poor lady… Jimmy you are the best! Keep giving people hope."

keeplukeingup said:

"She seems to be in a very rough spot, amazing that you were able to bring some light in her situation, hope she will get the support she needs long term."

Another man helps homeless people

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man who is also a TikToker, Brian Arya, made news for helping homeless people with shelter.

Narrating his life story, he said while he was still struggling to make ends meet, he used to work for motels in New Jersey.

As a way to kill time while he was working night shifts in a motel in 2019, he decided to start a TikTok page called @Itmotel. On the account, he shares hilarious encounters with guests.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh