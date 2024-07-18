Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has displayed his brand new Hongqi H9 vehicle, which is the latest among his fleet of cars

The luxury saloon car, worth GH¢701,000, has become the talk of the town after the Asantehene unveiled it

Netizens who saw the video were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has again displayed opulence and class by flaunting the latest of his fleet of cars.

The revered king’s vehicle is a brand new Hongqi H9 worth over GH¢701,000, which is equivalent to US$45,500.

Reports indicate that Otumfuo used the car to journey from Manhyia Palace to the airport, where he boarded a plane for his UK trip.

An online video showcases the car parked at the Prempeh I International Airport, with Asantehene boldly inscribed on the number plate.

The Hongqi H9 is the flagship model from FAW Group, a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer.

Known for its luxurious design and advanced features, the H9 competes in the high-end luxury car market, offering users the luxury they desire.

Netizens stunned as Otumfuo flaunts Honqi H9

Netizens who saw the video of the Asantehene's latest vehicle were in awe of its elegance and took to the comment section to commend the Asantehene for acquiring such a vehicle.

@BLESSING 27 wrote:

"The man knows how to survive in Ghana."

@007 wrote:

"Oh so this car the recently cleared was for Otumfour."

@Allfather wrote:

"Ghanaian by birth,ASANTE by grace of GOD."

@NYAMEKYE wrote:

"Who’s an ashanti here too."

@Danny foundation wrote:

"I will buy some next year."

Cheddar flaunts his GH¢4.9 million Rezvani bulletproof car

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, displayed one of his expensive cars.

In videos that circulated online, Cheddar flaunted his Rezvani bulletproof vehicle, which cost about $300k.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. Some fancied the vehicle, while others advised Cheddar to use his wealth for something else.

