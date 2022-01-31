A young boy has stunned people in a Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra with his stunning invention

The talented lad built a mini port crane from scratch using local materials and showcased how it works

The boy's innovation is one of the many examples of the talents the West African country, Nigeria is blessed with

Every now and then, many from all works of life and ages come up with breathtaking innovations with little resources at their disposal that have left the world stunned.

A young boy treated people in Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra State to an exhibition of his wonderful invention.

It was built using local materials Photo Credit: SensorSpot, YouTube/WhatsUpNaija

The lad built a mini port crane from scratch which is believed to have been created using local materials.

A short video by WhatsUpNaija on YouTube showed the talented boy demonstrating how the mini crane is used.

He lifted a wooden object and moved it around for some seconds with his mini port crane attracting surprise stares from passers-by.

Watch the video below:

