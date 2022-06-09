A Nigerian lady who is currently pregnant has shared a video where she revealed she is craving garri and sugar without milk

This is coming after she put much effort to prepare delicious Okro soup, chicken stew and spaghetti

She however lamented that she cannot eat any of those as she lost her appetite after cooking them and suddenly wants garri

A Nigerian woman who is an expectant mother has lamented how pregnancy has altered her taste.

She said she woke up craving chicken stew and proceeded to make it. She also made spaghetti and vegetable okro soup.

The pregnant woman says she wants garri and sugar. Photo credit: @instagblog9ja.

Her cravings changed

However, her craving changed to garri and sugar without milk after preparing the delicious meals.

According to the lady whose name is not immediately clear, she is unable to eat any of the nice food she just prepared because she lost appetite for them.

In a viral video, she showed the vegetable okro soup, chicken stew and spaghetti.

She drank garri

She lamented that after seeing all those sumptuous meals, her heart was set on soaking garri and she did. In the video, she showed the plate of garri she was drinking.

Her words:

"Omo pregnancy is not easy o. I made stew. I also made vegetables okro soup and spaghetti but I just lost my appetite. Honestly like I can't eat any of those. I just feel like eating something else. I'm craving garri and sugar without milk."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@symplychi_oma said:

"I’m not pregnant but I can relate."

@domingo_loso commented:

"I want all the ladies seeing this to become pregnant this year."

@lianselz said:

"Lol. Got nothing on her, cuz she even has an appetite and can cook different cravings. What about those who can't stomach anything?"

@umycutie commented:

"Next thing na the same thing your neighbour go cook and na that one go hungry you to chop."

@ulusmooth said:

"That’s what the baby wants. Not easy, but I will try it someday is a sweet hard experience."

