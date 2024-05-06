Dancehall musician Shatta Wale fired at media personality MzGee for focusing on the relationship issues of rapper Medikal rather than his sold-out O2 concert in an interview

Shatta Wale rains insults on MzGee and blasted her for being unprofessional in the interview

The video sparked debate on social media as many people applauded Shatta Wale for speaking up

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale called out media personality MzGee for not being unprofessional in her interview with rapper Medikal after his sold-out concert at Indigo at the O2 on May 3, 2024.

Shatta Wale blasts MzGee in video over an interview with Medikal

In a video sighted on Kwadwo Sheldon's YouTube channel, Shatta Wale questioned MzGee why she decided to focus the interview on Medikal's relationship issues with Fella Makafui rather than his sold-out O2 concert.

"You are so unwise, such that it has affected the youth. When it is the truth, it is the truth. Nobody should try me," he said angrily.

In the same video, the On God hitmaker told MzGee that what she did had no sense and that he now knows the type of mindset she is using to run the country.

"When you do this, no sensible old man will wake up and say no why did you ask him that question? He did something for Ghana. Nonsense, Dede Ayew scored a goal for Black Stars and then you call him and say Dede Ayew, you know we heard that you and your girlfriend something. Nonsense."

Shatta Wale's outburst comes after MzGee faced backlash from fans when she asked Medikal questions about his relationship issues with Fella Makafui during a phone interview on United Showbiz that was aired on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale blasting MzGee for asking Medikal the wrong questions during an interview.

Reactions to the video of Shatta Wale blasting MzGee and calling out Despite Media

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Shatta Wale's video:

@godswaymensah4302 said:

I stand with you on this baba, the elderly ones are seriously misleading the youths

@AlexanderFDigitalAge said:

Finally, we see the name Shatta Wale on this channel. Content Nyame

@emmanuelobrotey854 said:

When the truth is spoken out in the right way, it bears fruit, but otherwise, it's seen as bad seedlings

@DaliousOsei said:

Kwasia man didn’t he Medikal stood on that big platform to talk about his divorce. You shatta you think shouting means you get sense. Grow up

@Baagioo-vm3di said:

Dede Ayew part weak me

@exclick1 said:

Ebi like opana no get something smoke yet so edey take e eye red all dey put UTV demma top

"The job dey be": MzGee replied to fans after they criticised her interview with Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality MzGee reacted to criticisms concerning her interview with rapper Medikal on UTV's United Showbiz.

According to fans, MzGee should have focused her questions on the rapper's sold-out O2 concert in the UK that his supposed ex-wife Fella Makafui.

However, MzGee had an issue and wondered why Fella could be asked about Medikal's O2 concert, but Medikal could not be asked about Fella's movie, Resonance.

