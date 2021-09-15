A young Ghanaian man has been heard in a video placing a curse on EPL side Manchester United

According to the young man, he placed a bet on Man United to at least draw against Young Boys in the Champions League

Man United lost 2-1 to Young Boys in stoppage time after losing one player in the first half

An aggrieved bettor has lashed out at English Premier League giants, Manchester United, for causing him to lose his last GHC100 after the team lost their Champions League game.

In a recorded WhatsApp audio which is currently trending and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the disappointed bettor who staked a long bet with Man United as one of the teams was complaining to a friend who supports the EPL side.

According to him, Man United was the most useless team in the world for losing 2-1 to Young Boys in the Champions League Group F fixture on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The young man indicated that he had made a tall selection of teams from Saturday, September 11, 2021, with all the teams going through, with the exception of just 3 teams including Man United.

He said he staked the bet with his last GHC100 hoping to cash out a little over GHC700 after all the selections he made went through.

The young man who sounded very pained said the pick he made for the Man United game was for the EPL side to either win or draw.

Unfortunately, none of his picks came through and he ended up losing the bet.

Due to this, the young man was heard in the audio placing a curse on Manchester United. Among many other things, he said the EPL side was going to go trophyless for the next 10 years.

He said even if Man United signed all the best players in the world, the team was still going to go on a decade-long trophyless drought.

Man United left many hearts broken after they lost to Sweden-based Young Boys in their first Champions League game.

The EPL side opened the scoring in the game through returnee forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Later, defender Wan Bissaka was shown an early exit after he picked up a red card in the first half.

Young Boys capitalised on this to press the EPL side and came out victorious after Jesse Lingard gave away a back pass leading to a goal.

