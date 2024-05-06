Fans have begun fantasising about the possibility of Mohammed Kudus playing for the Blues

The Ghanaian forward fielded an impressive performance during West Ham's game against Chelsea

Despite West Ham losing the game, Mohammed Kudus set a new dribbling record, intriguing Chelsea fans

On May 5, West Ham ended up on the losing side in its game against Chelsea, with the Blues thrashing the Foxes by five goals to nil.

Despite the heavy loss, Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus set a new personal record, becoming the first player since 2021 to complete more than 13 successful dribbles in a game.

The player's intriguing performance and individual brilliance seem to have caught the attention of Chelsea gaffer Mauricio Pochetino.

Mohammed Kudus dazzles Pochettino Photo source: X/MohKudus, X/CFCPys

Pochetinno poses with Mohammed Kudus

After Sunday's game, Chelsea's manager, Mauricio Pochetino, was spotted interacting with Mohammed Kudus.

A photo of the coach and the Ghanaian player was shared online, sparking a trending conversation about Mohammed Kudus' likelihood of moving to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old player's stocks have risen skyrocketed, attracting interest from top teams, including English top-flight Liverpool.

Reports indicate that Mohammed Kudus may only leave West Ham after July 2025, thus only if the Ghanaian star has a release clause with the club.

Netizens react to Mohammed Kudus' rumours

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about the potential of Mohammed Kudus joining Chelsea.

@Ojay_CFC said:

We literally couldn’t get the ball off him. Superstar

@cutysleem wrote:

Getting him to Chelsea? Could have been a greater move

@najeebsaeed2 noted:

Chelsea signed mudryk when they had the chance to get both kudus and Felix for his price tag that was arranged move

@Imoh_sergio added:

Bring him home. Cucurella, Gallagher and Caicedo closed a player and he passed twice? Get him here ASAP

