MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has reacted to the snippet of Afronita and Abigail's performance at Britain's Got Talent

The MP took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to congratulate Abigail for her achievement

Sam George further extended his profound gratitude to Afronitaa for mentoring Abigail

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey Goerge, has taken to social media to celebrate Abigail of Talented Kids fame over her recent captivating performance at Britain's Got Talent.

The MP expressed joy over the young lady's achievement in a heartwarming message shared on X(formerly Twitter).

Abigail Dromo and her mentor, Afronitaa, formerly of the DWP dance group, have put Ghana's name on the map following their remarkable performance at Britain's Got Talent.

They left all four judges, including Simon Cowell, thrilled and dumbfounded after displaying their electrifying dance moves on stage.

Many Ghanaians, including the Ningo Prampram MP and foreigners, have celebrated the duo for making Ghana proud.

Sam George also thanked Afronitaa for her tremendous support and mentorship since they became a pair.

Sam George and Abigail's journey to fame

Abigail Dromo is a young, talented dancer. She came to the spotlight after she qualified for the Talented Kids reality show. She emerged as the winner of the 14th edition of the show.

Sam George has been very instrumental in nurturing Abigail's dancing talent. During her days in Talented Kids, the MP supported her immensely, calling on others to vote for her, among other things.

After her captivating performance at Talented Kidz, Afronitaa scooped her up and nurtured her.

