A screenshot of a conversation between a man and his current woman has got people smiling on social media

The screenshot shows how the guy wooed the lady to be his boo in a simple but smooth fashion. He approached the lady with a pickup line and it worked

Ghanaians were in love with how straight to the point the couple were. The lady accepted his advances once he made them

Many Ghanaian men have admired a lady who accepted the proposal of a guy that jumped into her DM with a pickup line.

People admired how upfront the pair were with their feelings. The young man entered the lady's DM, introduced himself, stated his mission and capped it off with a smooth pickup line.

Photo: Chisom and her boyfriend she met on Twitter Source: cr8tive_sommie

Source: Twitter

The lady was impressed with the guy and responded with positive feedback. She asked if he would follow her to heaven and that sealed the deal.

The lady shared a screenshot of the conversation together with some pictures and added the #WeMetOnTwitter.

Many people who saw the post were impressed with how the lady immediately accepted his advances and how straightforward the guy was with his advances.

A screenshot of the conversation was shared on Facebook and the post saw a lot of interesting reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh Compiled Some Interesting Reactions From The Post

Mustapha Haji said:

This thing no get format.. if you're a spec, you're a spec. If you're not, you're not. Simple f3f33f3

Samuel Amaning was impressed and said:

I like the girl’s vim..congrats to them..but sisters it doesn’t work for everybody lydat..most fine boys,if u make mistake & approach first!! W’aw

Alhassan Anwar Sadat commented:

That was his lucky day. Some ladies will see this message as joke. It’s all ball down to respect everyone in your inbox, unless the disrespectful ones

Agjill Fuseini was also impressed as she said:

Somebody's son should come for me ooo . beautiful ❤️

