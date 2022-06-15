A screenshot of a man's conversation with a lady has become subject to scrutiny by netizens who found the e xchange interesting

e The man in the screenshot is seen professing love to a lady but gets rejected in a ruthless manner by the lady

Tweeps who saw the conversation could not help but laugh at the man's reaction after getting ''bounced'' as he hurled insults at the lady for rejecting him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man has got people laughing after being mercilessly rejected by a lady. A screenshot of the guy's conversation made rounds on Twitter. In the conversation, he proposed love to a lady he liked and got shot down by her.

After making the proposal, the lady informed him that she had a boyfriend and could not accept his proposal.

Photo: Black man in tears Source: Klaus Vedfelt, PM Images

Source: Getty Images

She went on to give him a glimmer of hope and got him excited, only to bruise his heart further by saying she wouldn't have accepted him even if she was single as he is not her type.

The wounded guy was hurt by the girl's comments and resorted to hurling insults at her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The conversation that ensued between the guy and the lady had many laughing as they reacted with some interesting comments. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of these reactions.

Social Media Reactions

Prof. Rosie commented saying:

From Ohemaa to kwasia baa within minutes. Lesson: Nothing lasts forever

kofi_jay1 also said:

I thought she was going to accept him after she said "but" this is painful

walterwalegh couldn't help but laugh:

The lady be bad. She gave him vhim with the but then ended his career

lawslaw also commented and said:

I can feel the pains in the “kwasia baa”.

Man weeps bitterly after girlfriend rejected marriage proposal, claims he exchanged his manhood for her

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about a young man who got rejected.

A video making the rounds on social media has got people talking in which a lady rejected her boyfriend's marriage proposal.

The heartbroken young man began to cry after the lady rejected him in public.

According to the man, he used his manhood for money ritual for the sake of the lady.

YEN.com.gh understands that the video may have been scripted.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh