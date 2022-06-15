A Ghanaian girl has got many people reacting on Facebook after a picture she drew of first lady Rebecca Addo went viral

The photo which sparked some laughter, also generated some positive feedback, as others commended the young lady for her efforts

The young girl went to the office of the first lady to present her with the beautiful cartoon portrait she had made

Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akuffo Ado received an interesting present from a young fan. 9-year-old Maame Yaa Adutwum presented a peculiar portrait she drew of the first lady to her at her office.

Maame participated in the Independent Association of Prep School art competition, where pupils are invited to identify and submit a short write-up and portrait of their role model.

Photo: Rebecca Ado and Maame Yaa Source: Teacher Kwadwo, Rebecca Akufo Ado

Maame Yaa chose the first lady as her role model and drew a cartoon portrait of her together with a short writing.

Photos of the young girl's attempt at drawing the first lady went viral and stirred massive reactions from peeps on social media.

Some people couldn't help but laugh at the drawing as they felt the portrait looked nothing like the first lady. Maame Yaa, however, got some props for her efforts as others had some words of encouragement.

YEN.com.gh compiled Some Reactions To Maame Yaa's Painting.

Theo Pencil, who is an artist himself, said:

SHE HAS THE PASSION FOR ARTS

Empress Pomaa also acknowledged the young lady's efforts as she said:

It's the thought that counts. Think she tried

Miranda Boadu also said:

Awwwwww beautiful The heart behind doing this is the most important

Nana Ama Quansah also said:

Good job girl! You will get better with time ok. Wish we can get to read the words at the background. Let’s not judge from the façade alone.

