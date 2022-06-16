A young l ady who rose from almost nothing to become a professional footballer has celebrated herself

l The lady who used to sell kola nuts by the roadside to make a living got many people praising her determination to succeed

The young female footballer thanked those who gave her the support she needed to reach her goal

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady and footballer with the TikTok handle @hijabballer has got people praising her for how she rose above her challenges.

Before the lady became a professional footballer, she used to sell kola nuts and other petty things by the roadside.

The lady travelled abroad and met international stars like Neymar. Photo source: TikTok/@hijabballer

Source: UGC

From street hawker to footballer

One of the videos shared on her page documents how she started from a very humble place. There were different photos of her with her tray of kola nuts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She thanked everyone who supported her along the way. A video showed her posing with other international footballers.

Watch the first video below:

Netizens congratulate young footballer

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Chacho said:

"Congratulations."

asunke_67 said:

"Congrats baby, am always happy for you baby."

Jokandeji said:

"Congratulations can’t wait to see you in action soon…"

mammi yeseer said:

"awww, congratulations to you dear so so happy for you wish you more success."

GS OV Khaleepha said:

"Why are u nt playing for the Falconet yet."

Rabiunguru said:

"congratulations my Muslim sister proud up u."

Opeyemi Morufat953 said:

"congrats darling.....more blessings follows bijahi rusulullahi."

Lady makes it, becomes a model

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a very tall lady, Deborah Akanni, with an athletic physique, made it big on the international modelling scene.

Before the lady got her first break, she used to model on TikTok in a compound. In a video posted by her manager, Ikechukwu Urum, a collage of the lady's journey was shown.

At the beginning of the clip, the girl was filmed with many okadas in the background. Another part has her in a fitting black gown as she walked like a professional model toward the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng