A young Ghanaian lady has opened up about how her landlord has increased rent prices from GH₵130 to GH₵250; with a reason that building material prices have increased

She reached out to Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba and asked her to help find justice for the unfair rent increase

@nokofreshba, a tweep, commented: "How can a house which is build already be priced so high in the name of materials"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Aba Anamoah, a Ghanaian Journalist, has recently shared the story of a young woman who confided in her concerning her rent fee. A screenshot of the message the lady sent her was sighted on the Twitter timeline of the TV and radio personality.

According to the post, she lives in Kasoa Opeikuma, and her landlord, on his own accord, has chosen to increase her rent fee from GH₵130 to GH₵250 with the excuse that the prices of building materials have increased.

Emotionally lady, screenshot of the the message Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images, @thenanaaba/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

She ended by pleading with Nana Aba to help post her story on her platform in hopes that she gets justice for what her landlord is doing because she is just a young girl who has just started in life.

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 320 retweets, 24 quote tweets and close to 2,000 likes have been racked up.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Onemryeboah commented:

... and then you hear people say "I will rather take $10M and stay in Ghana than to travel abroad" wonni aim! you will choose to stay in this Ghana kai

@MistaOpinion replied:

My land lady increased mine from 120 to 250. When I asked why, she told me her son rents at sunyani & his rent is more expensive than my so she’s realized she’s losing money. When I asked for reduction, she said she can’t because she will use my rent to pay for his son’s‍♂️Ghana

@nokofreshba wrote:

How can a house which is build already be priced so high in the name of materials

@DeucesEddie commented:

This rent thing errhh..a landlord just increased the rent from 2K for two years to 4k for two yrs n even want two people to occupy the room cos we are students and so 8k for two yrs..Ad3n …

From @AbigailOwusuw12:

This rent issue, they will tell you if you can't, evacuate because they know another person will come for it. Mine was increased from 350 to 500 in a space of two years.

2 Bedroom Apartment Renting For GH₵21,000 A Night In Osu Causes Stir Online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian real estate agent recently caused massive reactions on social media after sharing a much an apartment is renting for.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @zubaidah_x had her sharing that there is a 2 bedroom penthouse apartment in Osu that is renting for GH₵21,000 a night.

She added that there is a discount availabel for people who wish to rent for long term.

"I have a 2 bedroom penthouse apartment in Osu for rent.¢21,000/night. Possible discount for long term rental. Dm if you’re interested and would like to rent of view the place"

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh