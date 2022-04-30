The price of an apartment in Osu has recently surfaced on social media and has been causing quite the stir among netizens

The Twitter post shared by @zubaidah_x had her sharing that the two bedroom penthouse apartment is being rented for GH₵21,000 per night

MrRockson commented: "Hold on! Do you mean 30 days is US$84,000, as in Ghs 630,000??? 2 bedroom penthouse for 30 days in Osu, Accra, Ghana?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian real estate agent has recently causes massive reactions on social media after sharing a much an apartment is renting for.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @zubaidah_x had her sharing that there is a 2 bedroom penthouse apartment in Osu that is renting for GH₵21,000 a night.

Gated house, surprised young lady Photo credit: Katy Borluvie/Flickr, Westend61/Getty Images

Source: UGC

She added that there is a discount availabel for people who wish to rent for long term.

"I have a 2 bedroom penthouse apartment in Osu for rent.¢21,000/night. Possible discount for long term rental. Dm if you’re interested and would like to rent of view the place"

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication the post has racked up close to 2000 likes with over 300 retweets and 549 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@MrRockson commented:

Hold on! Do you mean 30 days is US$84,000, as in Ghs 630,000??? 2 bedroom penthouse for 30 days in Osu, Accra, Ghana?

@esarhaddon__ replied:

Zubaidah… perhaps there’s a mistake? 21,000 Akuffo Addo cedis?

@ashleykojnze wrote:

Na Garden of Eden kraa Owura Yesu gyee Adam ne nehokani s3n hoh

@YourBryte said:

My boys and I would want to use this place for the long weekend. Can we get a discount? I just took money for my pharmacy license

From @OkwasiaBiNti:

Na Jesus ein father's mansion koraa y3 s3n ?

Young Man Celebrates Landlord As He Reduces Rent Fee For Him Due to Hard Economy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a grateful young man recently took to social media to announce a kind gesture his landlord showed him.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @KennethAmbet had him sharing a photo of a letter he received from his landlord which indicated his monthly rent will be reduced due to the current high cost of living.

The overwhelmed young man shared the post with the caption;

I love my landlord

Source: YEN.com.gh