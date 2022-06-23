A well-known Nigerian TikToker, Otweytwey, has opened up about her encounter with a salon she visited in Ghana

In a video, she was seen lamenting to top Ghanaian TikTok content creator, Asantewaa about getting charged Ghc180 for relaxing her hair and braiding it into a cornrow

In frustration, she mentioned that Ghana is too expensive and would be returning to Nigeria because of that

One of Nigeria's well-known TikToker, Otweytwey, has recently been captured in a video lamenting about how much she was charged after visiting a salon in Ghana.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @otweytwey had her narrating to top Ghanaian YouTuber, Asantewaa that she went to a salon in Ghana and was received with a warm reception. She requested for her hair to be relaxed, washed, and braided into a cornrow, and after that, she was charged GH₵180.

Otweytwey seated outside with Asantewaa Photo credit: @Otweytwey/TikTok

She expressed her disappointment and frustration concerning how expensive the service was and revealed that GH₵180 would be N18,000, which is too much to be spent on just washing and braiding. Otweytwey also said that she wanted to return to Nigeria because of this.

Asantewaa kept laughing at her and was heard telling Otweytwey that the prices of services and items in Accra are much different from those in Kumasi.

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, over 650,000 views with 116,900 likes and 1997 comments have been racked up.

Watch the full video linked below;

