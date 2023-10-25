A video of a Ghanaian man sharing the benefits of living in the US has gone viral on the internet

The man revealed that his employer gave him a vehicle after he revealed he depends on public transport

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for sharing some insights on living in the US

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the United States has inspired many people after he opened up on how life is treating him in the North American country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @prophakwa who was driving recounted how he arrived at work one day and was asked by his boss his means of transport.

The man said his decision to say he depends on public transport did not please his boss who then offered him a car for his personal use.

"He told me that I should not be using public transport, becuase I will be late to work. Back home in Ghana, if you are posted to a new workplace, you will be lucky even if the headmaster uses a motorcycle.

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned, "Am I dreaming, wake me up," had gathered over 8000 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video commended the man for sharing some benefits of living in the US.

THANK YOU reacted:

Akwasi is good man, Ama dea she is not helping us here at all

Citizen Yaw Kesse stated:

Is good u have one but tell them the truth, u only met a good person, we all in USA but chale stop dat talk n tell them de fact.

Philemon Kuranchie replied:

My 16years nephew used 3months summer break work to buy his first car. Yet a teach can't buy a car after 49years of work.

CaptainEph commented:

If this is true, you're lucky. Not all "Akwasi" employers will get you a car. Public transport is standard in the US.

