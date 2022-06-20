A young man has called on well-meaning individuals to come to the aid of a brilliant boy who unintentionally stopped his education at the secondary school level

The boy who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC examinations has been at home since 2021 due to a lack of money to further his studies

The kindhearted man while showcasing the lad's stellar result revealed he happened to be the best student in his school that same year

Young Morro Suleyman has been at home for months with no concrete plans to go to the university owing to his parents not being financially buoyant.

Morro's plight came to light after a man identified as Nana Yaw shared his stellar result on Twitter as he called on people to help the boy go to the university.

The lad was the best student in his secondary school. Photo Credit: @CYAmponsah, Larnedu/Twitter

Yaw made the appeal while celebrating the birthday of the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM in Ghana, Nana Aba on Twitter.

The kindhearted man urged Aba to bless the boy while sending her wellness wishes.

A look at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result Yaw shared showed Morro had 8As parallel and had sat for the exam at Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) in the Bono Region of Ghana.

Yaw added that Morro was the best student in the school in 2021.

See the man's appeal tweet below:

Netizens react

@KiDDWale_Teshie said:

"People like this should not be begging for scholarships. U have the grades and this is wat u should do, look around u“the big companys” write an application letter as cleaner, volunteer or something, attach your Cert & result slip, leave the rest to God. U will see how God works."

@twentyonetrim said:

"Family do contributions for funerals but not to educate their members. My people are we okay ???."

@SHOALENGE said:

"Go see how tertiary teachers are demanding for protocols before admission.after working koraa he still needs to get protocol.Onyame mafa yer bonee nkyer yern."

@Pinto_Clarks said:

"This is disheartening! So the whole of Sunyani no one could help? Wow we’re in difficult times indeed."

