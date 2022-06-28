Popular skit actor Ackabenezer has made the students of Prempeh College happy as he visited them and entertained them with some electric dance steps

The students received him well as they chanted what sounded like the school's anthem and gathered around him in their numbers as he displayed his unique moves

The wholesome video made netizens happy as they admired Aka's upbeat nature and how easily he lightens up a room with his hilarious antics

Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, popularly known as Ackabenezer or Dr Likee, has put joy on the faces of students of Prempeh College.

The famous skit actor who visited the school was sighted in a white T-shirt and the Prempeh school shorts.

Photo: Akabenezer dancing with Prempeh students Source: nanaqhamejunior

Source: UGC

Ackabenezer was in a jolly mood as always as he entertained the student with his hilarious antics.

The students gathered around him in their numbers and chanted the school's national anthem. They sang the anthem in a danceable tune, inspiring Akabenezer to get his dancing shoes on.

He did a funny and unique dance as he wowed the students with his moves. It seems the actor visited the school to do a skit with his crew and decided to entertain the students, who welcomed him like a king.

The viral video of Akabenezer visiting Prempeh College warmed the hearts of netizens who admired the comic actor's moves and laughed at his funny antics.

doreenamoh565 was impressed as she said:

Dis guy is so lovely

Wisdom Agbayizah laughed and said:

Eeii Kun kra headmaster is everywhere eeii

Mick also wrote:

When your celebrity old student comes home

Medikal praised Aka

If you can't beat them better join them Aka to the whole wiase

