A video of a young Ghanaian working as a factory hand in the UK has been trending online

According to narrations in the video, the young man holds a degree in geological science

Many who chanced on the video praised and wished him well

A young Ghanaian man is trending online after his friends posted a video of him working as a factory hand in a secondhand clothing factory in the UK.

According to the narrations in a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, the young man, identified as Kwame Indeed, holds a degree in geological science from an unnamed Ghanaian university.

Kwame Indeed at his new job in the UK. Photo credit: riley_47/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video captioned "UK keeps humbling my brother," posted by @riley__47, Kwame Indeed was captured folding used clothes into what looks like a recycling machine.

The narrations further suggested that Kwame and his friends got the job only a few days ago.

Another caption of the video read:

"From Bsc. Geological science to Artistery science in Foos and bailing… bro keeps doing the most."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video with hilarious comments

Some netizens who chanced on the video flooded the comments section with words of encouragement, with some who seemed to know the young man personally teasing him.

King Albert commented:

"Meanwhile there are a lot of jobs here in Ghana for him as a Geologist."

QueenAs also commented:

"All cos of bad governance in Ghana."

sissyclassy said:

"The salary is better than being a doctor in Ghana."

Ancestor also said:

"For a sec i tot that was Kwesi arthur."

Mijamin Studios replied:

"Ei...make you no confuse Kwesi with Indeed oo… Kwame indeed is Him."

Virtuous being with good commented:

"Uk has really humbled all of us hmmm."

Ghanaian In UK Says He Worked 14 Hours Daily To Pay The £15K Loan He Took To Travel

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, Paul Akoto Agyemang, had to work 14 hours daily to pay off a debt he owed.

Mr Agyemang said he ate only once in order to pay a £15,000 debt in less than two years. According to him, he paid for the loan and also brought his wife to join him in the UK during his second year abroad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh