Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician King Promise went on a paragliding experience in Bali, Indonesia

The video came at the back of the Paris hitmaker selling out his Asian tour, and the vacation was a great way to celebrate the milestone

Many people admired how he was enjoying his vacation after watching the video he shared on his official Instagram page

After his sold-out concert in Bali, Indonesia, Ghanaian musician King Promise decided to explore the town and go on a paragliding adventure.

King Promise in Bali, Indonesia. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise goes paragliding in Bali, Indonesia

King Promise shared a video of him enjoying a paragliding experience in Bali, Indonesia, and he looked brave without a glimpse of him being gripped with fear.

He held a selfie stick and recorded his experience in the air as they glided over forest reserves and the sea.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Terminator hitmaker explained that he had made history after he became the first Afrobeat musician to sell out concerts in Asia.

"History Maker ," King Promise wrote in the caption.

Below is a video of King Promise paragliding in Bali, Indonesia.

Reactions as King Promise went paragliding in Bali, Indonesia

Many people admired how King Promise was enjoying life in Bali, Indonesia. Others also hailed him in the comment section.

Below are selected opinions from Ghanaians:

michelle_attoh said:

Epic!! ❤️

fusedafrica said:

Artist of The Year no argument here

y_doubleofi said:

Best to ever do it

cellotapes said:

Excellent mood

yesghanaonline said:

This guy Enjoy life bro!!

viaopeimu said:

Enjoyment

wealth.gh said:

You just Dey live life as you should. Bless up Don @iamkingpromise

"5 star for a reason": King Promise bags Hennessy deal, details drop

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian musician King Promise announced that he had secured a deal with the international alcoholic beverage brand Hennessy.

He shared lovely pictures on his Instagram page of him wearing a branded Hennessy basketball jersey and posing with a branded Hennessy basketball.

Many people congratulated him in the comment section of the post, while others talked about how handsome he looked in the photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh