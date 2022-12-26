Shatta Wale made history at the Freedom Wave Concert 2022 as he pulled a massive crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium

The dancehall king made a grand entrance onto the stage and had the entire stadium cheering

In one of the videos, the stadium looked parked to the brim which excited a lot of social media users

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, had his Freedom Concert on Sunday 25th December at the Accra Sports Stadium and it was an unforgettable moment.

Shatta Wale pulled a massive audience and looking at videos that popped up from the concert, the stadium seemed to have been filled to the brim.

Shatta Movement fanatics lit up the stadium as they turned on the flashlights from their mobile devices and held them up to the sky. The stadium looked like a galaxy of stars as the lights from the fans brightened up the place.

Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong and Joey B. were some of the artists that graced the massive occasion.

After the guest performers thrilled the fans, the king himself, Shatta Wale, made a grand entrance to the stadium and had the massive crowd cheering excitedly. Shatta made his way to the stage on a quad bike.

Videos of the packed venue had peeps saying Shatta Wale had made history since no artist in Ghana had managed to fill up the 40,000-capacity stadium.

Shatta Wale Impresses Ghanaians

kojomandem said:

Wowwwww the guy has done it

mauricedboye wrote:

What Wizkid could not do

payceefranklynmusic also wrote:

Dem think say ebi easy!? Make dem do am!

asafo_eugene_bronx commented:

Wow this guy is a wizard he filled the stadium

amah_goldd also said:

Wale is too loved..congrats champ champagne

