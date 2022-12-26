Mohammed Kudus visited Nima, where he grew up and got a warm reception from the community

A crowd walked with Kudus on the streets and the most excited person among them was a lady Kudus walked side by side with

Many women have been fighting for the young superstar's heart since he stole the spotlight at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mohammed Kudus visited his childhood town, Nima, where his dreams of becoming a professional footballer began and his talent harnessed.

Kudus Visits Nima; Excited Pretty Lady Chills With Him In Video Source: hajiacuteness0 on TikTok

The young man who became a global sensation at the 20222 World Cup came back home to see his people. He was welcomed home like a king by the people of Nima.

A large crowd followed him around while others from afar tried to catch a glimpse of the local hero. One pretty lady who walked side by side with Kudus was the most excited to see him and from the look of things, she and Kudus knew each other. The Ajax starman put his hands around her neck and had her beaming with smiles.

Many women expressed their admiration for Kudus during the World Cup and tried to capture his attention in interesting ways. The video had many netizens saying the pretty lady had won the race to Kudus' heart.

Pretty Lady Chills With Kudus; Netizens Say She Has Won

Francisca Fatima akos mawuli said:

tis girl is in heven

Lhord_flacko1 also wrote:

Wei dier dream come true for you

JerryJayJnr also said:

I'm pretty sure her smiles will be present in her sleep as well memories

Cybha ️ also wrote:

Finally Finally you’ve won the competition ..Congratulations

Sky Walker Tv Gh also commented:

Finally we found her girlfriendall crushers should get away

Qatar World Cup: Ghanaian Kid Heaps Praises On Kudus In Trending Video

In other stories, a young kid has warmed hearts on social media after he praised his idol Mohammed Kudus by sharing childhood stories he has heard about him.

The aspiring football player said he adores Kudus and has a lot of trust in his abilities.

Mohammed Kudus has become a fan favourite among Ghanaians in the ongoing World Cup.

