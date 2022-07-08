Liberian President George Weah has thrilled many with a rendition of the 'Buga' dance he did on stage

The president's dance excited a crowd who witnessed the event as they cheered His Excellency on

George Weah's dance has made it to Ghana and Ghanaians have reacted to the video of the president showcasing his moves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Liberian President George Oppong Weah thrilled a crowd as he did the viral 'Buga' dance. His Excellency made folks at an event happy when he decided to show his dance steps.

Weah took centre stage immediately Kizz Daniel's tune started playing, and displayed his moves to an excited crowd who cheered him on.

Photo: George Weah & Nana Addo Source: Gettyimages, Tv3

Source: UGC

Weah has previously been spotted doing the dance during a CDC rally. He was encouraged to give the people part two of his enthralling dance steps.

The video of Weah doing the dance was shared by Tv3 on their Facebook page, and it got a lot of Ghanaians laughing as they reacted to the video with some interesting comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many said they wish, The President Of Ghana, Nana Addo, would partake in the dance too.

Ghanaians Reacts To George Weah's 'Buga' Dance

James Boateng felt Nana Addo could do the dance:

This is Simple for Nana Addo!!! Ahhh

Rich Mond wished Nana Addo Would partake in the dance:

Hmmm how I wish Nana Akuffo Addo could do some but Ghanaians will smoke him alive so it's OK.

Isaac Sambie also wrote:

Aww where’s our president? He must participate in this challenge. We can’t loose this one too

Rebecca Amoako Abah also commented:

Looking at the current situation in Ghana, our President won't be in the mood to join this challenge. W'aye hot !

Shinzo Abe: Mahama Mourns With Japanese People Over Assassination Of Ex-Prime Minister

In other news, Ex-President John Mahama has said he is stunned to hear about the murder of former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

The former president said the late prime minister's legacy will live on in Ghana, Africa and across the globe.

Mr Abe was reportedly assassinated in Japan on Friday while delivering a speech.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh