Ace Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has wowed many people on social media after a video of him recreating 'Pusher' surfaced online

In the early 2000s, he played a role called 'pusher' in a hit television series titled 'Things We Do For Love'

His moves and the tone of voice, as well as the face towel he used in his signature move as Pusher has stunned many

Ace Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, has been entertaining Ghanaians over the years with exceptional roles he plays in movies.

However, amongst all the roles he has played, there is one that seems to fascinate Ghanaians. And that is the role he played as Pusher in 'Things We Do For Love'.

Adjetey Anang. Photo Source: @adjeteyanang

Source: Instagram

The role most Ghanaians remember him for is ‘Pusher’ – a character he played on the popular hit tv show in the early 2000s called ‘Things We Do For Love’.

On Friday, July 8 2022 edition of the Breakfast Show on the Ghana Boradcasting Corporation tv channel, Adjetey Anang attempted to recreate his signature walk for the character he was popularly known for.

Pulling out his face towel, getting his voice tone in check and his composure, Mr Anang began to show that even after years of playing that role, he still has the moves and voice tone.

Some reactions on social media

Mkb De Kush-i commented saying:

The younger generation won’t understand what this movement did to a lot of us back then

Samuel Bolo Atagba said:

The walk almost every Ghanaian child in the 90s learnt

Harold Ardayfio said:

Adjetey Annan is just a legend. Great actor to date by all standards

Profesa Hiswill Nii-Angel said:

The Legendary Actor...Things we do for Love is still Exciting to watch today..It is the all time best Series..A KILAAA A PUSHAA

Attram Horatio commented:

Pusher o pusher infact the guy made our days back then and he is still biig in the acting space.

Source: YEN.com.gh