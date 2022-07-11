Ghanaian Actor, Yaw Dabo, is definitely enjoying his summer vacation outside the beautiful shores of his beloved country, Ghana

The popular Kumawood actor has been spotted having the time of his life at New York City in the United States of America

Ina video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was seen dancing while many Americans looked on and cheered him on

Ghanaian Actor, Yaw Dabo, seems delighted to be in a new setting.

The actor, who has been traveling much lately, has found himself outside the shores of Ghana. He arrived in New York for the summer vacation.

Yaw Dabo. Photo Source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Yaw Dabo's official Instagram page, @samuel_dabo, he was seen on a boat cruise with some friends who were white women.

He danced majestically and sang as his friends whom he met overseas cheered him on by clapping their hands and dancing along as well.

In the video, Yaw Dabo wore a blue kaftan mad of silk fabric and a white pair of trousers and a black pair of shoes to go with the outfit.

In another video, Yaw Dabo also took the central stage by jumping onto a 360 camera on the streets of New York.

In that same video, passersby pulled out their phones to record the moment as he danced and spread his arms giving thanks to God. He was celebrating his success as he's been able to find himself vacationing in another country many aspire to visit.

Taking to his Instagram account, he captioned the post,

People rarely succeed unless they have fun in what they are doing.

Some reactions on social media

nana_bseth said:

Those people think an innocent mother has left her son alone playing

saljobeofficial said:

daboooo

cyrils_daterush commented:

One day the charcoal seller son will wear white

ransford_ofori_ commented:

superstar

king_asare commented:

Star ⭐️ boy living the American dream

royjude165 said:

Why are they watching our dabo?

ideas.129 commented:

This white people will be like ... is this kid doing but hmmmm

ransford_ofori_ said:

superstar

PJ Kev Reveals P Diddy's Team Have Plans On Signing Black Sherif To Its Label

Owner of private jet company PJKEV.ETH, PJ Kev, has disclosed that legendary American rapper and singer, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, popularly known as P. Diddy, has intentions of signing Black Sherif to its record label, Bad Boy Records.

The young African-American entrepreneur and private jet broker stated that P. Diddy expressed interest in signing the thriving Ghanaian rapper when his songs began breaking charts both locally and internationally.

Sharing the story in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, PJ Kev said when P. Diddy made known his intentions, he reached out to the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker via his official Instagram account to inform him about the great news.

Source: YEN.com.gh