A couple, Char Grey and Callum, has revealed they bought a replica doll to help save their marriage.

Wife gifts husband look-alike Samantha doll to help out in twa twa when she is not in the mood. Photo: New York Post.

Source: UGC

Wife buys husband lookalike Samantha doll

The couple shocked many when they revealed they had bought a Samantha doll to help in twa twa when she's not in the mood.

The lady noted she couldn't handle her hubby's high demands, hence buying the expensive doll to help her out.

Wife notes marriage was happier with Samantha doll

Char revealed that their marriage life was happier with the Samantha doll around as they've had her for more than a year.

She also added that some people did not understand their decision, but it did not matter as long as they were happy.

They shared that the doll wasn't just a doll as it was part of their family and they had grown attached to it, according to the New York Post.

Source: TUKO.co.ke