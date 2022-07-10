Anita Sefa Boakye has released a new video of her having a good time with her husband Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah

In the video sighted on social media, Anita was heard throwing shades at people wishing bad for their marriage

Anita's video and the shades come after rumours that their marriage facing some problems resurfaced online

Anita Sefa Boakye has thrown jabs at people who have been wishing that her marriage with Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah collapses.

Rumours have been swelling around the marriage of Anita and Osei since their grand wedding, which happened in November 2021.

The rumours hit a crescendo on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, when it surfaced on social media that their marriage had hit the rocks.

According to the rumours which have been circulating on gossip platforms, the couple's marriage had reached a point of no return and was expected to be broken apart on Thursday.

But that did not happen, and Anita released a loved-up photo with her husband to shut down the rumours.

Following the photo, Anita has been spotted in a new video hanging out and having fun with her husband. It was while speaking with her husband that she decided to throw some shades.

Anita was heard saying "atanfo nye Nyame", a Twi expression which literally translates as 'enemies are not God". She even repeated that when her husband asked what she was talking about.

See below for the video which has been shared on Instagram.

Anita's husband also reacts to breakup rumours

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Anita Sefa Boakye's husband had also reacted to the lingering rumours of a breakup.

In a Whatsapp status which's screenshot has been shared by @zionfelixdotcom, the Adinkra Pie CEO has seemingly denied the rumours.

In the Whatsapp status, a seemingly shocked Adinkra laughed off the rumours while lamenting over the attitude of some Ghanaians.

