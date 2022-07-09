Video Captures Couple Falling And Getting The Roof Of Their Room Come Down On Them As They 'Switch Things Up'
- A video of a man and a woman falling on their bed after holding unto a plank in their roof has attracted a lot of reactions
- The young lady was seen being carried by her man as he stood on top of a bed until they fell and had their roof follow them on the bed
- @adj0aa.nana, a follower commented; "You people naa you live in a glass and you dey throw stone"
A man and a woman have recently caused a massive stir on social media after a video surfaced online.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of therealone_kay had the lady being carried by a man attempting to hold unto a bar on the ceiling, only for the two to find themselves falling from the bed with the roofing sheet coming down on them.
The post was shared with the caption;
What kind of play is this one too
Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the video has gathered close to 6,000 views with 20 comments.
@adj0aa.nana, a follower said;
You people naa you live inna glass and u dey throw stone
From @chinablogtv:
Dem suppose add this Ghana sound wey Dem talk say tuwelelai Sanu
@koffee_salvador wrote:
Eei yebe wu oo
@ola_kingsman commented:
For this raining season!!
@peaceokiemute replied:
Shey una normal sha ,cos las las una know say na zink madness
Watch the full video linked below;
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a single Ghanaian mother only identified as Abenaa, who lives in a mud house with her three-week-old baby, was relocated to a rented house.
The beleaguered woman was discovered by Etwereso Hemaa Official, a Ghanaian philanthropist and social commentator, who highlighted her heart-wrenching plight on social media.
In an emotional video, Etwereso Hemaa Official gave a tour of the new mother's dilapidated mud house without proper roofing.
Source: YEN.com.gh