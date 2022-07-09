A video of a man and a woman falling on their bed after holding unto a plank in their roof has attracted a lot of reactions

The young lady was seen being carried by her man as he stood on top of a bed until they fell and had their roof follow them on the bed

@adj0aa.nana, a follower commented; "You people naa you live in a glass and you dey throw stone"

A man and a woman have recently caused a massive stir on social media after a video surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of therealone_kay had the lady being carried by a man attempting to hold unto a bar on the ceiling, only for the two to find themselves falling from the bed with the roofing sheet coming down on them.

The man holding the woman, the two father falling Photo credit: @therealone_kay

The post was shared with the caption;

What kind of play is this one too

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the video has gathered close to 6,000 views with 20 comments.

@adj0aa.nana, a follower said;

You people naa you live inna glass and u dey throw stone

From @chinablogtv:

Dem suppose add this Ghana sound wey Dem talk say tuwelelai Sanu

@koffee_salvador wrote:

Eei yebe wu oo

@ola_kingsman commented:

For this raining season!!

@peaceokiemute replied:

Shey una normal sha ,cos las las una know say na zink madness

Watch the full video linked below;

