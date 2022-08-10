A doting woman got her husband emotional following the surprise gift she got him on his birthday

The lady surprised him with a frame of his late mother and the man couldn't help but burst into tears

As he received it, he admired it as if remembering some memorable moments before going on to hang it on the wall

A woman's gift to her husband on the occasion of his birthday has got netizens talking.

Her gift made him to tear up. Photo Credit: TikTok/@manoravee

Source: UGC

In the touching TikTok clip, the man burst into tears on unveiling the package to discover it is his late mum.

His wife quickly came from behind to comfort her weeping husband.

After looking at his mum's frame for a while, he stood up and hung it on the wall.

The man has still not put himself together and was hugged by his wife.

Netizens reactions

charlenereyes763 said:

"Omo this woman na your real wife ooo hold am well very soon you go no what I’m talking about for her to think of doing your mom picture... hold her."

Peter Dave said:

"You made him remember everything I lost my dad in 2010 right now am trying to make my mom enjoy but sometimes I get scared of losing her."

sharonMoses said:

"If your mom is still alive you won't know that feelings ..... Happy birthday to your hubby."

fatima2lilah said:

"I don’t know sha, but I won’t want that as a birthday gift, it will ruin the day, I hope he loved it thou ."

Edward Theophilus said:

"I am even crying with him as if I the woman..... Rip mama... she must have been a good mother."

Source: Legit.ng