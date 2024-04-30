A Ghanaian woman based in Canada has lamented about the difficult life in Canada

The young lady, identified as Boakyewaa, said she would return to Ghana if he got a job that could pay her GH₵10,000 per month

Netizens have asked her to stay and endure as "nowhere cool"

A Ghanaian woman, who recently relocated to Canada, has opened up about her difficult life abroad, saying the grass is not as greener on that side as she thought

Speaking to DJ Nyame on the SVTV Africa channel on YouTube, the woman, identified as Boakyewaa, said she is practically living hand-to-mouth abroad.

DJ Nyame (left) & Boakyewaa (right) Photo credit: SVTV Africa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that by the time she deducted bills and taxes from her monthly earnings, she was left with next to nothing to save for a rainy day.

Consequently, the beautifully well-put-together woman, who has been in Toronto for less than a year, said she would return to Ghana if she could get a job that would pay her GH₵10,000 per month.

"I work, but by the time I deduct bills from it the money will be left with coins.. You will pay rent, bus pass, home and outside internet, and your feeding. When you deduct all this bills, you would realise that you are only working for the government," she further explained.

Netizens shared varied thoughts on her challenges.

Netizens who chanced on the video on the SVTV Africa channel expressed varied thoughts with those based abroad sharing similar experiences while those in Ghana disagree with her claims.

@kwame334 commented:

"People should stop saying that they will only go to Ghana if they’re paid certain amount. The question is what value can you bring to a business in Ghana to pay you that much. If you don’t have no value you don’t deserve nothing."

@frederickkirkduku6024 also commented:

"People don't understand when they say abroad is hard or difficult. To be honest, in GH,we not working but just pretending that we working. The kind of job or work in abroad is not that easy kuraa. U have to be on your feet for 8-12 hrs depending if u doing overtime. In GH,even construction job,they rest when they tired but u cannot do that unless break time. So abroad is not easy kuraa ."

@ayakageneraltv4057 said:

"Abroad life is the whole stress , take it or leave it."

@wisdomalonso9880 also said:

"Go to the rural areas you will enjoy the life there, which job in Ghana will pay you that amount. As if you didn't stay in Ghana."

Ghanaian Lady Relocates To Canada, Laments After Being Jobless For Six Months: "I Have Bills To Pay"

In a previous YEN.com.gh, a video of a young Ghanaian lady opening up on her struggle in Canada has gone viral on social media.

She revealed that she has been hunting for a job for the past six months yet to no avail.

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the plight of the young lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh