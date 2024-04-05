Pastor Elvis Agyemeng, the founder of Alpha Hour, has constructed three school blocks for two deprived communities in the country

The three school blocks were constructed at Aglakope and Korlekope, all communities in the Oti Region

Netizens who saw the post on social media lauded the pastor for his benevolence

Ghanaian pastor and founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has amplified his impact beyond his pastoral duties by constructing three school blocks for two deprived communities in the country.

The beneficiaries of this project are Aglakope and Korlekope, all communities in the Oti Region.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his wife (L) and photo of one of the school buildings. Photo credit: @Songs and Proverbs

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian televangelist and founder of Alpha Hour seeks to transform the lives of school children in these areas who were previously studying in dilapidated structures.

According to reports circulating on social media, the renowned pastor abandoned his church projects to complete the schools.

Further reports also indicate that he is currently working on another school block at Ablekuma.

Netizens laud Pastor Elvis Agyemang

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post lauded the pastor for extending a helping hand to these communities.

@Bro Paul J Angel wrote:

"Congratulations! Wow this is powerful oo."

@Maabena Asabeya Pimpong wrote:

"May God continue to bless you and expand your territories."

@Eugenia Tetteh Addy wrote:

"In fact a generational legacy. Pastor Elvis is a generational thinker. My papa one God bless you beyond measure."

@Janet Gbenuor wrote:

"Thank you, for the great impact in helping the community may the good Lord empower you more."

@Blessedkc Paul wrote:

"May the good God visit and reward you like Solomon."

@Jonathan Kwao Sarbah wrote:

"This is real Kingdom service..God richly bless you Pastor Elvis."

Source: YEN.com.gh