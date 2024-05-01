A video of Otumfuo Nana speaking about the salary structure in Ghana and the living conditions abroad has gone viral

The Kumawood actor remarked that persons who earn GH¢3000 salary in Ghana should be able to live comfortably

Many people who commented on the video commended the actor on using his experience to advise Ghanaians

Kumawood actor Nana Ansah Boakye, popularly known as Otumfuo Nana, has advised people in Ghana who are paid decent salaries.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Otumfuo Nana, who has lived in the UK for nine years and now makes a living as a security man, remarked that married men with kids and are paid GH¢3000 salary in Ghana should be able to live comfortably and take good care of their families provided they abstain from certain activities.

Otumfuo Nana opens up on life in the UK Photo credit:@nanaboakyeansah83/TikTok

He also advised persons who want to travel abroad to consider moving to Canada, Germany, and other countries instead of the UK.

Otumfuo Nana explained that his life in the UK now is not as rosy as it used to be when he first arrived nine years ago.

Ghanaians react to the comments by Otumfuo Nana

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section commended Otumfuo Nana for using his lived experience to advise Ghanaians.

@alexadugyamfi3609 reacted:

Wow! This guy is real! I love him for his humility

@BrightAmoah-sk5lv added:

Bantama kweasi Boakye berma y3na wonya sika toboase oooo . I love him paaaa. He is the reason why i made Bantama as my favourite place in kumasi so the forst time i visited kumasi, bantama was the first place i went i like this man paaaaa. Otikooko so.

@wisdomsarbah1725 reacted:

I'm glad to see the living legend otik) k)) suo nana in dj nyamis educational interviewing building who else?

@emmanuelyeboah1030 added:

That differences in real wages as a result of the differences in economic structures is what attracts people from third world countries to the advanced countries!

@user-vz5tr8ze9y added:

This man is making Sense alot

Lazy people should not travel abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a video, he said the key principle of success abroad is hard work; hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

