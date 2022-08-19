With the help of EIB Save a Soul Foundation, the lives of 2 Ghanaian children who needed surgery have been saved

The first is Nkunim Bondzie, a 7-month-old child who developed a tumor at month 2

The second is Joshua Kakraba, a 5-year-old and the total amount for both kids is approximately GH₵100k

Two children who were in critical condition and needed urgent surgery, have received relief, aid and healing with the kind from the kind courtesy of EIB's Save a Soul Foundation.

The most recent was the case of a seven-month-old baby, Nkunim Bondzie, who developed a tumour when she was only two months old.

"The family of the baby could not hide their joy over how swift they’ve received support. They expressed their profound gratitude to the EIB Save A Soul Foundation and promised to use the money for the intended purpose, a report indicates.

In partnership with Kasapa FM and Agoo TV on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, EIB presented a cheque of GH₵10,000 to support Nkunim Bondzie with GH₵5,000 going for the surgery and GH₵5,000 for aftercare.

In the second instance, a five-year-old boy named Joshua Kakraba successfully underwent surgery in July and doctors are currently monitoring him for a while before he is discharged.

With the help of the public the EIB Save a Soul Foundation donated GH₵83,377 to sponsor Joshua's surgery and also to support his Education and aftercare.

4th-year KNUST medical student who needed GH₵1m for surgery has it successfully

Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry (KSMD) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has successfully undergone an expensive surgery.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the young lady had a malignant tumour which the doctors had confirmed to be in her right pelvic bone.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady needed to undergo an urgent procedure that involved the removal of the affected pelvic bone and replacement with a prosthesis.

