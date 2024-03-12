Apostle Lilian Kumah is the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah

She has called on the Ghana Police and other agencies to investigate the allegations flying around after her husband passed away

According to her, if the investigation into her husband's death is not conducted, her children will never work for Ghana

The widow of John Kumah said none of her six children will work in any capacity to serve Ghana if the speculations surrounding her husband's death are not investigated.

Apostle Lilian Kumah's comment comes after Ghanaian journalist Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, alleged that John Kumah was poisoned.

However, Mrs Kumah said her husband had a terminal illness, which they knew about and believed was what took his life.

A collage of the late John Kumah and his wife, Lillian Kumah. Photo credit: @johnkumaha & @apostlelilian

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, she said the police must investigate the claims made by Captain Smart, or else none of her children will serve the country again.

"No child of my womb will serve the country. Because it is very disappointing. How can a guy who has dedicated his life to serving the nation, then someone in the name of journalism, cheap propaganda is speculating he has facts, why is the person still there?”

Mrs Kumah pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to ensure Captain Smart provided proof of his claim so the perpetrator could be brought to book.

John Kumah's wife denies her husband was poisoned

According to Mrs Kumah, she was with her late husband in Germany for his medical treatment.

However, they never told her the illness was due to poisoning.

“I was never told he was poisoned. I have medical reports from both Germany and this country. No one has said anything about food poisoning. I know what killed my husband, which wasn’t poisoning. What hasn’t killed my husband, I won’t say it. So if anyone knows anything, I want to know,” she said.

President Akufo-Addo mourns John Kumah

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo, upon hearing of John Kumah's demise, paid tribute to him.

He described him as a Ghanaian patriot par excellence committed to improving Ghana and Ejisu.

Nana Akufo-Addo highlighted Kumah's instrumental role in advancing the government's economic agenda and his dedicated service to the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency as a Member of Parliament.

Source: YEN.com.gh