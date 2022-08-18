Rita Tetteh, the Ghanaian woman who played the lead role in the first mobile money advert has received a 2-bedroom house

The house that was promised in 2019 was granted in a grand fashion to the aged woman

Rita Tetteh's advert has been instrumental in setting the pace for a revolutionary mobile money industry

The first mobile money video that has led to the establishment of a multi-million dollar industry in Ghana has surfaced after the lead character in the video, Rita Tetteh, was awarded a 2-bedroom house by MTN.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the gesture was made to thank her for her lead role in the advert that is part of the MTN success story.

''As part of our MoMo Month celebration, we said thank you to Madam Rita Tetteh, the lead character of the first MoMo TV commercial with a furnished two-bedroom house. We appreciate you, Madam Rita, and we dey for you,'' the company said in a tweet on Wednesday, August 17.

The 13-year-old video showed how a woman (Rita Tetteh) whose child was in the city, sent her money via the phone to be withdrawn at a local merchant's office.

It was a shock at the time that money could be transferred with the phone.

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Winifred Naa Ayeley Armah said:

Hahahah the little boy by now he's in his 20s good old days

randolph owusu mentioned:

I came here because they Gifted the woman a house ....... What about the Small Boy ....... Any Gift or Scholarship for him .Gone at the Days

Eugenia Buernoki mentioned:

Who else came here cuz of the gifted house to the woman in the video

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh