Danny Angels is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Kingdom Estate, a company in the real estate sector

He was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth but has worked hard to be a real estate business owner

The ambitious CEO said his poverty background drives him to work hard knowing that he does not want to get poor again

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Kingdom Estate, Danny Angels said he was born into a poor background and that has pushed him to succeed in life.

Danny explained that he has been hungry before and knows how it feels, so he does not want to go back to that situation. This serves as a motivation for him to keep working and making more money.

Getting into real estate

Before he got into the real estate sector, Danny was in the hospitality management industry. He describes his journey into real estate as an interesting one.

"I will say it was a calling. I have friends who had this friend that was selling land he was gifted by a chief and so, was looking for buyers. My friends told me about it so we went there to take a look. We connected and he subsequently asked me if I can help him sell it. Within a week, I had sold two plots. We built a relationship from there and I started as a broker. Then everything happened so fast and I am here."

Danny said on Jasmine Ama's YouTube channel that he has been in the real estate sector for seven years and the passion he has to change the narrative of people's real estate experiences, especially among diasporans, is what keeps him going.

"It is more of making impact and giving value for money," he said.

Danny Angels puts up an office in three weeks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the engineer and other artisans of Royal Kingdom Estate built and furnished their office in three weeks.

According to Desmond, the head of engineering at the company, the three-week ultimatum was proposed by the CEO, Danny Angels.

He said they decided to stick to the record time given because if people in Europe and other developed countries could build in record time, they could do it too.

According to Desmond, the artisans had to multitask and work daily during the three weeks period.

