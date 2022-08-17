Just like the current administration, the headquarters of the Church of Pentecost is feeling the pressure from the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19

The church has mildly scolded one of its branches in Accra for failing to meet tithe and offering targets

The church told the Downtown Ofaakor branch that although the Russia-Ukraine military tussle and the Covid-19 have triggered harsh economic conditions across the world, the branch must do well to meet its targets

The headquarters of the Church of Pentecost in Ghana has expressed concern about a significant drop in the tithes and offerings at one of its branches in Accra.

Church of Pentecost signage and Ghana cedis. Source: UGC/Church of Pentecost, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In a leaked letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, the church admonished the Downtown Ofaakor branch to do well to meet its annual targets for tithes and offerings despite the harsh global economic situation.

According to the letter, the target for the first half of the year is GH¢3,188,529, but the branch was able to raise GH¢2,780,537, with a difference of GH¢407,992.

“We are aware of the global effect of the war in Ukraine and the hardship that the Covid-19 still imposes on our members. But the above notwithstanding, let us continue to work hard at achieving our annual budget as we also pray with you,” the letter signed by Chairman, .

