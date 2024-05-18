Medikal says things have escalated between him and his ex-wife Fella Makafui

The rapper said his ex-wife and her family member called the police into his house after a recent argument

Fella Makafui has shared a new update online, sparking more conversations about the former couple

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

After a successful headline concert in the UK, Ghanaian rapper Medikal has returned to his troubled home.

In March, Medikal opened up about his issues with Fella Makafui and announced that the couple had ended their relationship and moved forward as co-parents to their young daughter, Island Frimpong.

On May 18, Medikal shared a video online alleging that Fella Makafui had called for his arrest, exposing his ex-wife's plan to incriminate him and take over his house.

Fella Makafui and Medikal Photo source: Facebook/AmgMedikal, X/FellaMakafui

Source: Facebook

Fella Makafui responds to Medikal's allegations

Medikal's accusations against Fella Makafui have set his ex-wife up for numerous harsh swipes from fans. The frenzy online has influenced Fella Makafui to share a new update online.

Contrary to what many fans expected, Fella Makafui said nothing about Medikal's accusations. She rather leveraged the opportunity to sell an upcoming viewing session of her new movie, Resonance.

That has been Fella Makafui's stance on the saga since Medikal opened up on the divorce. Since the saga started, the movie star and entrepreneur's unproblematic approach has won significant applause from fans who hailed her maturity.

Netizens hail Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they talked Fella Makafui's subtle response to Medikal's accusations.

@DwumahCassandra said:

may God give you peace of mind,please take care of yourself and your daughter

@AmoakoDarko wrote:

She say the stubborn academy ebe she build am

@richmondmensah_ shared:

The timing is perfect I love that

@symply_kim noted:

One thing about you . Mature asf.No need ranting online

Fella Makafui speaks joyfully about her marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui had clarified that her marriage to rapper Medikal is going smoothly.

The movie star even joked that she had been planning on joining Medikkal at the 02 Arena to support her husband at his headline concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh