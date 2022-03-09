Naana Morrison, a young Ghanaian lady has recently opened up about her journey to moving to the United States of America

In an interview with well-known Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, Naana shared the unexpected way she won the DV lottery to migrate abroad

She also revealed that before travelling abroad, she had completed Central University and had done her national service

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady by the name of Naana Morrison has recently been granted an interview on Kwaku Manu TV on YouTube where she opened up about her journey to moving to the US.

In the video, Naana recounted that she was lucky enough to win the US DV lottery when she had not even applied for it.

Naana in an interview with Kwaku Manu Photo credit: Kwaku Manu TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

The young lady recounted that she received a call one day from a man who works at a fitting shop informing her that she had been selected for the lottery to migrate to the US.

According to Naana, the Fitting shop worker informed her it was someone who gave her details to him to apply on her behalf.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The young lady revealed she did not believe it until she went to the US Embassy for her visa where everything was confirmed.

She revealed that she had just completed her national service after graduating from Central University when she got the unexpected good news.

Naana shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

Ghanaian Man Who Moved From Being A Truck Pusher In Ghana To Owning Companies in Denmark Shares Story

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian young man identified as Happy Kofi Gyebu was granted an interview with Zion Felix on YouTube where he opened up about his journey to owning a number of companies.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the driven 46-year-old man recounting that he started hustling as a truck pusher in Ghana until he got the chance to travel to Denmark.

Recounting his story, Happy narrated that after getting the chance to move abroad, he clearly wrote down his goals and plans and aggressively pursued them. He shared that his intention was to find ways to add value to his country Ghana, and his current residence.

Happy revealed that he owns a limousine rental company both in Ghana and Denmark, a real estate company in Ghana, and a consulting firm among other businesses. He advised young individuals who are hoping to built something long lasting for themselves to always live within their means, plan ahead and focus solely on the personal journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh