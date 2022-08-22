Diana, a 17-year-old girl from Mankessim went viral after she gave birth to a new set of twins

With the children's fathers not available to help, she was left with no one to turn to until social media heard of her

Twin Diaries, a page on Facebook, have helped Diana fully with food, a shop, a rented house and birth control

The story of a 17-year-old Ghanaian young lady named Diana, who has two sets of twins, has resurfaced, but this time for good reasons.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Diana initially gave birth to twin boys, who are now 1 year 7 months, but their father ran off at a point. Also, she recently gave birth to another set of twins who were six weeks old at the time.

In a new update, Twins Diaries, a group of Ghanaian twin brothers who championed a movement to seek help for Diana, indicated that she is comfortable now.

Photos of the 17-year-old mother of 2 sets of twins living her new life Photo credit: @twinsdiaries via TikTok

On their TikTok handle, the duo posted:

"Do you remember 17-year-old single-parent Diana? We are pleased with the amount of money we received on her behalf. We were able to rent a comfortable house, get a mini-provision shop for a small-scale business, get a new mattress for her, a TV in her room and she is on a 5-year family planning.

Reactions on social media

user5871029041106 said:

God bless you guys, but Diana has your resemblance too much , a sister from another mother much love.

Pretty Babe❤️ mentioned:

Awww good people still exist … I’m so grateful on her behalf ❤️.. God bless you guys.

user8994675556788 indicated:

Good news to hear, am so happy for her and may de good Lord continue to bless you people for locating her nd make her popular for people to support.

See the video below

Ghanaian Mom of Preterm Twins Abandoned By Her Baby Daddy Gets Help; Receives Food Items and Cash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how a Ghanaian single mother of preterm twins who was abandoned by her baby daddy received help in the form of food, baby items, and cash for their upkeep.

According to Ghanaian social media influencer James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, the woman was left alone at the Asesewa Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

Her baby daddy, who works as a commercial motor rider, otherwise known as okada, ran away even before the twins were born.

