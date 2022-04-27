A Ghanaian single mother of preterm twins who was abandoned by her baby daddy has received help in the form of food, baby items and cash

The woman's baby daddy deserted her before she delivered the premature babies at the Asesewa Government Hospital in the Eastern Region

Heartwarming photos of the kind gesture have emerged online and touched many social media users

A Ghanaian single mother of preterm twins who has been abandoned by her baby daddy has received help in the form of food, baby items and cash for their upkeep.

According to Ghanaian social media influencer James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, the woman was left alone at the Asesewa Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

Her baby daddy, who works as a commercial motor rider, otherwise known as okada, ran away even before the twins were born.

Receiving help from a total stranger

In a Facebook post, Nana Tea recounted that a US-based woman reached out to him to help underprivileged kids with GH¢1,000.

''Already one auntie nurse from Asesewa Government Hospital messaged me about some preterm twins.''

The baby Daddy who's an okada rider run away even before the twins were born,'' he said.

Nana Tea further recounted that woman had lost her parents not long ago, compounding her already depressing condition. But it was not for long.

Kind Nana Tea went on to use the amount he received to get the woman some items and delivered them to her after he was informed about her situation.

He shared beautiful photos on social media and many have been touched by the heartwarming images.

Apoka Stella Amikya said:

''Nana Tea, you are one of a kind. U have a good heart. You give meaning and relevance to social media life and you give humanity a good example to emulate. God bless you so much. May God take you higher.''

Abena Fremponmaa Poku commented:

''God bless you for all you do Nänä Teä. There are not many souls like you on earth. May God replenish everything you lose by doing all your good deeds.''

Dame Patience Boari said:

''Imagine the stress this young lady is going through, then the guy will just return one day and demand for the kids. God bless you Nana Tea and the donor.''

Victoria Johnson commented:

''Nana Tea, I thank God for your life. God bless everyone who availed themselves to be used. Amen.''

Daisy Nana Hemaa Adepa said:

''God bless the giver & multiple her blessings. God bless you too as well for ur kind heart and hard work may he supply all your needs according to his riches.''

Tommy Queen

''God bless you for all that you do, you are selfless, my respect for you is big.''

